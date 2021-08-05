Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
1 dead, 11 others injured in Maoist blast in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Dantewada superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava said the incident took place at around 7.30am near Ghotiya village under Malewadhi police station limits
By Ritesh Mishra
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 10:40 AM IST
The mangled SUV after the explosion. (Source: Police)

A labourer died and 11 others were injured after Maoists blew up a vehicle they were travelling in with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, a police official said.

Police said those in the vehicle were mostly labourers. Three of them were critically injured and were rushed to the hospital. One of them, Dhan Singh, succumbed to his injuries later.

Dantewada superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava said the incident took place at around 7.30am near Ghotiya village under Malewadhi police station limits.

“It was a command IED triggered by Maoists as we have found wires. The blast caused injuries to all the 12, including a woman. Police team rushed to the spot and rescued them,” the SP said.

The SP added that the Maoists may have mistaken the SUV to be a police vehicle and targeted it.

“All of them were labourers and were going to Telangana from Balaghat (MP). No police vehicle is permitted on the under-construction route that connects Narayanpur to Dantewada. The driver was following Google map, so he entered that area and was targeted,” said the SP.

