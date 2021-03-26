Home / Cities / Others / 12 vehicles engaged in road construction work set ablaze by Maoists in Chhattisgarh
others

12 vehicles engaged in road construction work set ablaze by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

Maoists set ablaze at least twelve vehicles engaged in road construction work in Kondagaon of Bastar region in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Friday
By S Kareemuddin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 07:50 AM IST
Image for representation. (File Photo)

Maoists set ablaze at least twelve vehicles engaged in road construction work in Kondagaon of Bastar region in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Friday.

Police said that the incident took place in Kuemari village under Dhanora police station limits where a road is being built between Batrali and Cherbeda under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY).

“A group of Maoists in normal clothes came to the spot and threatened the contractor. They later set ablaze twelve vehicles and fled,” said Bhimsen Yadav, a police officer posted in the district.

On Tuesday, five jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed while fourteen others were injured in serial IED blasts when Maoists allegedly targeted a bus ferrying security personnel in the neighbouring Naryanpur district of Bastar region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP