12 vehicles engaged in road construction work set ablaze by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

Maoists set ablaze at least twelve vehicles engaged in road construction work in Kondagaon of Bastar region in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Friday.

Police said that the incident took place in Kuemari village under Dhanora police station limits where a road is being built between Batrali and Cherbeda under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY).

“A group of Maoists in normal clothes came to the spot and threatened the contractor. They later set ablaze twelve vehicles and fled,” said Bhimsen Yadav, a police officer posted in the district.

On Tuesday, five jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed while fourteen others were injured in serial IED blasts when Maoists allegedly targeted a bus ferrying security personnel in the neighbouring Naryanpur district of Bastar region.