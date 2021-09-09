Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
12,000 CCTVs to be installed in Jalandhar under Smart City project

Jalandhar Punjab Infrastructure Development Corporation has started the process of floating tenders for installing 12,000 CCTVs in Jalandhar
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 09:27 PM IST
Under Jalandhar Smart City project, an Integrated Control and Command Centre will also be set up. (HT photo)

Jalandhar Punjab Infrastructure Development Corporation has started the process of floating tenders for installing 12,000 CCTVs in Jalandhar. A senior municipal corporation official said the estimated cost of the project is 100 crore, with an Integrated Control and Command Centre to also be set up. “Street crime and major traffic violations can be checked. After tendering, the project will be completed within 10 months,” the official added.

