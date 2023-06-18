12,000 appear for naib tehsildar exam at 27 centres in Ludhiana

Around 12,000 students from different districts of the state appeared in the naib tehsildar exam at 27 centres in Ludhiana on Sunday. Earlier, the exam was conducted in October 2022 but was cancelled due to the reported incidents of mass cheatings.

Students appeared for naib tehsildar examination at 27 centres in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Students from far-flung areas including Fazilka, Muktsar, Ferozepur and other districts came to appear in the examination which was conducted by Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Heavy security arrangements were made at the

centres and teams of traffic police were deployed outside the centres.

Aspirant, Amandeep Singh, from Fazilka, said that he had been preparing for the exam for the last three years. As many as 78 posts for naib tehsildar were notified in 2020 and the first exam was conducted in October last year. Sharing further, he said, “There were a total of 120 questions, most of which were statement based which were tricky and time-consuming.”

Appearing at Government t School Cemetery road, Simranjeet Singh who came from Muktsar said, “I arrived at the city bus stand at 8 am in the morning and reached the examination venue before time.” He said candidates and their relatives had to wait outside the centres amid scorching heat and better arrangements for their sitting should have been made.

Upinderjeet Kaur,coordinator of the exam in Ludhiana district informed that a total of 75,000 candidates had registered for the exam in Punjab, which was held at various centres in Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala. Government officials from different departments including municipal corporation, district administration, and agriculture department were appointed at the centres.

The centres were CT University, Government College for Girls, MGM Public School, BVM School, Government School Cemetery Road, RS Model School Shastri Nagar, and Government Multipurpose School, GSSS Miller Ganj, Govt Sen Sec Smart School, PAU, Govt Girls Sen Sec School SahnewalSahnewal, Rashtriya Sanskrit Model Senior Secondary School, GNPS Sarabha Nagar, Sukhdev Thapar Govt School, GNKSS Model town, Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School

