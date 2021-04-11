Home / Cities / Others / 12,590 fresh Covid cases and 16 deaths in Pune district
others

12,590 fresh Covid cases and 16 deaths in Pune district

PUNE Pune reported a spike in new Covid-19 cases a day after of reporting a slight dip
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 09:36 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE Pune reported a spike in new Covid-19 cases a day after of reporting a slight dip. On Saturday, Pune district saw 9,822 new Covid-19 cases. On Sunday, this count went up to 12,590 cases. Also, 16 more deaths were reported in 24 hours by the state health department.

Pune district’s progressive count went up to 0.651 million Covid-19 cases, of which 0.533 million have recovered and 8,658 were declared dead. Over 0.109 million active cases are undergoing treatment in hospitals, or are in home isolation.

Pune rural reported 3,276 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the count to 1,49,165. With six more deaths, the death toll went up to 2,301.

Pune city reported 6,923 new Covid-19 cases which takes the total number to 3,39,359. With seven more deaths, the toll went up to 4,887. PCMC reported 2,391 new cases, which takes the final count to 1,63,062 and with three more deaths, the toll went up to 1,418.

Pune’s vaccination saw a dip on Sunday as less than 50,000 people got the jab. Of the 45,331 beneficiaries who got the vaccine, 22,418 people got the vaccine in Pune rural, PMC saw 11,485 vaccinations and PCMC saw 11,428 vaccinations. Of the 45,000 vaccinations, 44,437 got Covishield and 894 got Covaxin. The vaccination was conducted at 381 sites

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SHO lynching case: Seven cops axed for dereliction of duty

Prayagraj: No dearth of trains, seats for rail passengers, says GM NCR

Pune’s oxygen demand goes up by 359% in less than three months

Car looted in Amritsar after assaulting occupant
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP