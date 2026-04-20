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12-hr blockade stalls SAIL’s Gua mines ops

Mining at SAIL's Gua mines halted for 12 hours due to a blockade by villagers demanding local job recruitment, lifted after a meeting set for May 5.

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 10:42 pm IST
By Debashish Sarkar, Jamshedpur
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Mining operations at Gua mines of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) came to a standstill for 12 hours on Monday as villagers led by 12 traditional village heads (mundas) resorted to an indefinite blockade demanding recruitment of 500 local unemployed youths in the company, people close to the development said on Monday.

Blockade at SAIL’s Gua mines on Monday (HT PHOTO)

The blockade that started at 4 AM on Monday, was, however, lifted around 4.30 PM after a meeting initiated by block welfare officer Vinod Kumar agreed to hold a tripartite meeting on May 5 on the issue.

“The SAIL management has given a written undertaking that a tripartite meeting will be held with Manki Munda Sangh of SAIL CSR command areas and district administration on May 5. The meeting will discuss and resolve the issues of employment of 500 local youths, pollution control and other welfare issues. Subsequently, we have withdrawn our Chakka Jam today,” Laghuri Deogam, Saranda Peedh Munda, told the media on Monday.

Earlier, SAIL general manager (HR) Praveen Kumar Singh, DGM (CSR) Anil Kumar and Amit Tirkey had reached the blockade site and held a meeting with the Sangh but failed to convince the agitators.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debashish Sarkar

Debashish Sarkar is a special correspondent based in Jamshedpur. He has been covering government, administration, politics and crime among other things.

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Home / Cities / Other Cities / 12-hr blockade stalls SAIL’s Gua mines ops
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