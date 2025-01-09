12-km bathing stretch at Sangam ghats ready for Mahakumbh

Ahead of Mahakumbh 2025, extensive preparations are underway at the Sangam bank, where bathing ghats have been constructed along a 12-km stretch, according to a government spokesperson. Devotees take a holy dip in Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the Saraswati rivers, on a winter morning, ahead of the ‘Maha Kumbh Mela’ festival, in Prayagraj, Wednesday (PTI)

In anticipation of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Prayagraj, lighting arrangements are being installed across all ghats. Stairs are being reinforced using a combination of straw, brass, and soil packed in sacks, while dedicated changing rooms have been set up for women.

Deputy fair officer Abhinav Pathak said, “The cleaning and construction of ghats are progressing swiftly. Major ghats in the Sangam area have been newly developed, and efforts to enhance cleaning, construction, and security have been expedited in preparation for the Chief Minister’s arrival.”

Construction and facilities at significant ghats

Seven concrete ghats have been built on the banks of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers on the Sangam bank. These ghats have been designed to ensure the convenience of bathers and devotees.

Dashaswamedh Ghat (Ganga River): This ghat, measuring 110 metres in length and 95 meters in width, will feature facilities such as a sitting plaza, changing cabins, parking, yagya shala, aarti sthal, and a meditation centre.

Kila Ghat (Yamuna River): Located near Sangam, this 60-meter long and 70-metre wide ghat is being prepared to accommodate a large crowd of bathers.

Saraswati Ghat (Yamuna River): Measuring 30 metres in length and 60 metres in width, this ghat will serve as a space for bathing and other activities.

Mori Ghat (Yamuna River): Also 30 metres long and 60 metres wide, this ghat is situated near the other ghats.

Kali Ghat (Ganga River): This ghat is 30 metres long and 60 metres wide, located near the cremation ground.

Chhatnag Ghat: Situated on the left bank of the Ganga, this ghat will be 30 metres long and 60 metres wide.

Maheva Ghat (Yamuna River): Located near the Bhairav temple, this ghat will also be 30 metres long and 60 metres wide.

Security and cleanliness arrangements

Given the massive crowd of devotees expected at the Mahakumbh, special security arrangements are being made.

Changing Rooms for Women: Separate changing rooms for women and girls have been set up at all ghats.

Insignia and Symbols: Different insignia (Damaaru, Trishul, etc.) are being installed at every ghat for easy identification.

Watch Towers and Barricading: Watch towers are being set up to monitor the Sangam area, and water barricading will be arranged at all the ghats.

Boat License and Capacity Check: All boats are being tested, with their capacity and license numbers displayed.

Water Police Alert: The water police have been placed on full alert to ensure safe bathing.