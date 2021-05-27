12-year-old moves HC, demands vaccination for those below 18

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday will hear a plea by a 12-year-old seeking direction to the Centre and the Delhi government to immediately vaccinate children between the ages of 12-17 years in the city.

The plea filed by Tia Gupta, through advocate Abhinav Mukherjee, has also demanded that vaccination be prioritised for parents having children up to 17 years of age.

The petition which is listed before a bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh has claimed that data from across the country, including Delhi, has shown that between April 2021 to May 2021, the number of youngsters being infected from Covid 19 has “risen tremendously”.

“There are also reports of many children left orphaned due to deaths of their parents,” the plea said, contending that the vaccine policy of India against Covid-19 has failed to factor-in children or parents of children, who are vulnerable section of society, for vaccination against the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the high court sought response of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking directions to them to ensure adequate supply of Covid-19 vaccine for the residents, especially in 18-44 age groups, of the national capital.

A bench of chief justice D N Patel and justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the ministry of home affairs and the Delhi government seeking their stand on the plea by a lawyer who has argued that the residents of the national capital should not suffer as result of the “blame game” between the two governments.

The lawyer, Vivek Gaur, 43, has contended that while the Delhi government claims it has placed an order of over 13.4 million doses of the vaccines with the Centre, the central government has claimed no such order has been placed.

The petitioner, represented by advocate Gaurav Gaur, has sought setting up of a commission to decide who has been passing on the correct information, regarding the vaccines, to the people. He has claimed that due to lack of adequate supply of vaccines, he has not been able to get vaccinated till date.

Gaur, in his plea, also contended that the CoWIN portal allows a person to book a date for vaccination only 2-3 days in advance and not more than that.