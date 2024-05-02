 13 booked, security beefed up after killing of Deoria priest - Hindustan Times
13 booked, security beefed up after killing of Deoria priest

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
May 03, 2024 05:14 AM IST

The tension began with an altercation between the priest, Ashok Choubey, 65, and some youths from the Paswan community over loud DJ music on Sunday evening, said an official.

Following the killing of the priest of Hanuman Mandir in Tendua Choubey village, under Bhalwani police station in the district of Deoria, the police registered cases against 13 people and deployed additional forces in the village on Thursday, anticipating potential unrest.

Archana Singh, the police station in-charge of Bhalwani, said the tension began with an altercation between the priest, Ashok Choubey, 65, and some youths from the Paswan community over loud DJ music on Sunday evening.

Angered by the dispute, the accused attacked Choubey on Tuesday night, beating him brutally. The assailants also attacked Sanjay Choubey, Ashok Choubey’s son. Both were taken to the district hospital, where Ashok Choubey succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday evening, causing further tension in the village.

Amid tight security arrangements, Ashok Choubey’s funeral was conducted on the banks of the River Gandak. Following a written complaint by Sanjay Choubey, the police registered cases against 13 accused and arrested 10 of them.

Archana Singh said the police acted quickly on the complaint and arrested 10 suspects. Additional forces have also been deployed to maintain peace in the village.

News / Cities / Other Cities / 13 booked, security beefed up after killing of Deoria priest
