13 sand-laden tractors storm through toll booth in Agra, FIR lodged

In a viral video on Monday, 13 tractors filled with illegal mining material were seen breaking the barrier and moving without being checked at Saiyyan toll plaza in Agra.

CCTV visuals show 13 sand-laden tractors moving past the Saiyyan toll plaza after breaking the barricade. The police are investigating further details.

The Saiyyan toll plaza, where this incident took place purportedly on Sunday, is located on road linking Agra with Gwalior city in Madhya Pradesh with Dholpur city falling on way. The employees at toll plaza were caught off guard after the first tractor broke the barrier and a dozen tractors followed with head lights on and in speed. The toll staff tried in vain to stop these tractors with sticks in hand, as seen in viral video.

Agra police are now coordinating with Madhya Pradesh police to identify, trace and arrest those involved in illegal mining.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) Agra Prabhakar Chaudhary said that 51 trucks were sized a few days back, and because of that, the mafia used hydraulic trolleys to break the barriers at the toll plaza.

“As many as 51 trucks were seized and cases of damage to Public Property Act were filed. Perhaps due to that, they weren’t getting an opportunity to move. So, some people used hydraulic trolleys and rushed past the toll plaza,” SSP said.

“About 51 FIRs had been registered then under relevant section of Indian Penal Code and Mining Act,” he said.

“This incident was at toll plaza located on border area and most of those involved are from nearby district of Dholpur in Madhya Pradesh. We are in contact with Madhya Pradesh police to identify them. Some of them have been identified and are from Dholpur district of MP,” said Chaudhary.

“It appeared to be an organised crime and thus extensive plan has been made to put an end to such illegal acts. The video went viral on Sunday while there were similar videos dating a month ago,” said SSP Agra.

District magistrate Agra Prabhu N Singh took up the matter with SSP after which an FIR has been registered on Monday.

The SSP said that some suspects have been arrested and others were also being identified. Once they were caught their properties would be seized.

SSP said action would be taken under Gangster Act and their property would be seized. Further investigations were underway in the case.

The viral video has caused much of embarrassment for the state government more so after Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted the video with comment that it signifies the lawlessness during ‘double engine government in the state’ with barriers turning ‘show piece’ much alike BJP government in the state.

