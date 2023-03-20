13,000 cattle being smuggled to Bangladesh seized in Assam last year: CM Sarma

As many as 13,000 cattle being smuggled to Bangladesh have been seized by authorities in Assam in the past one year, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Replying to a question by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Nazrul Haque in the ongoing budget session of the state assembly, the CM informed that in 2022, a total of 1,326 persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in cattle smuggling.

In 2022, 1,181 cases related to cross border crimes on the Indo-Bangladesh border along Assam were registered.

It included seizure of 612 vehicles and arrest of 1,326 persons. During this period, over 13,000 cattle, which were to be smuggled to Bangladesh, have been recovered. Most of these incidents are from Dhubri district where 617 cases were lodged last year,” said Sarma.

Stating that India-Bangladesh border is a sensitive boundary due to cattle smuggling, related crimes and illegal entry of other goods, Sarma said stringent measures are being taken by the Border Security Force (BSF).

“I won’t comment much on the measures, but would ask deputy commissioners to have meetings with local representatives along with BSF officials and ensure that civilians who stay near the border areas don’t face any discomfort in their routine activities while ensuring illegal activities are controlled,” said Sarma.

