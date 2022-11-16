'Deeply touched' Assam CM Sarma directs official to shift child to Bengaluru

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Gauhati Medical College & Hospital on Tuesday and met a specially abled child, who was undergoing treatment there. He also asked the hospital superintendent to send the child to Bengaluru for treatment upon enquiring about it from his mother.

“Deeply touched by this love and affection of a specially-abled child who is undergoing therapy at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital. As per his mother’s request, instructed the GMCH Superintendent to make arrangements for further treatment of the kid in Bangalore,” Sarma tweeted.

Deeply touched by this love & affection of a specially-abled child who is undergoing therapy at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital.



As per his mother?s request, instructed GMCH Superintendent to make arrangement for further treatment of the kid in Bangalore. pic.twitter.com/MyiOkjSJ5W — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 15, 2022

Earlier in September, doctors at a private hospital in Bengaluru made headlines after saving the life of a six-month-old child from West Bengal who was diagnosed with a liver disease called biliary atresia, a rare condition found in one among 12,000 kids. The surgeons carried out a 12-hour surgery which turned out to be a successful one and gave the child a new life. Biliary atresia is a blockage in the tubes (ducts) that carry bile from the liver to the gallbladder. This congenital condition occurs when ducts inside or outside the liver do not develop normally.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON