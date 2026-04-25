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13.28 lakh budget approved for Napier grass fodder scheme in Prayagraj

To tackle this, the administration has started cultivating high-yield Napier grass in different parts of the district.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 04:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
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: The district administration has launched a new plan to ensure a regular supply of green fodder for thousands of stray cattle kept in government shelters during the summer months.

These are being planted in 72 cow shelters and on farmland. The first phase of planting on farms has already been completed (Sourced)

With temperatures rising sharply across north India, officials said the shortage of green fodder becomes severe in summer, creating problems for cattle in shelters. To tackle this, the administration has started cultivating high-yield Napier grass in different parts of the district.

Chief veterinary officer Dr SN Yadav said Napier grass acts as a protective shield for cattle during extreme heat. He said the grass has high water content, which helps prevent dehydration, and is rich in nutrients that keep cattle healthy.

Under the state’s fodder development policy 2025-26, the district is ensuring green fodder through two steps. Fodder crops are being grown inside cow shelters, while hybrid Napier grass is being cultivated at 11 sites across Prayagraj.

These include two sites each in Koraon and Phulpur tehsils, and one site in each of the remaining tehsils. Napier roots have also been planted in farmers’ fields. Around 60,000 hybrid Napier roots have been brought from Neelgaon in Sitapur district. These are being planted in 72 cow shelters and on farmland. The first phase of planting on farms has already been completed.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / 13.28 lakh budget approved for Napier grass fodder scheme in Prayagraj
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