135 new Covid cases, no deaths in Jammu and Kashmir

By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 01:38 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 135 fresh Covid-19 infections, of which 98 cases were in Kashmir while 37 were in Jammu. For the second consecutive day, the UT recorded no deaths.

As many as 156 patients also recovered from the virus, taking the active case count to 1,303. Srinagar district currently has the highest number of active cases at 326 followed by Jammu district with 130 active cases. As many as 15 districts had no or single-digit cases.

So far, 3,17,627 people have recovered from the virus, prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.23%. Since the outbreak last year, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 3,23,325 cases in all, of which 4,395 have succumbed.

Officials said that 53,557 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

