14 crew members of cargo ship at Odisha’s Paradip port test positive for Covid-19

At least 14 crew members of a cargo ship, that had anchored at Paradip port in Odisha, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. This comes as the state reported 208 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death on Monday.

Paradip Port Trust health officer Rajendra Panigrahi said cargo ship ‘Yasa Mars’ with 28 people on board had reached the Paradip port three days ago from Tuticorin port in Tamil Nadu.

“Around a dozen members of the ship were symptomatic for Covid when they submitted the self-declaration form as per the guidelines. Later, a special team of doctors conducted an RT-PCR test of all the staff and reports of 14 of them turned out to be positive,” the health officer said.

All infected patients have been moved from Paradip to a Covid hospital in Bhubaneswar. The rest of the staff of the ship have been kept in isolation and a strong vigil has been kept on them. The ship has been sanitised.

Meanwhile, the spread of infection across Odisha’s educational institutions continued with 32 students in a private residential college in Kalahandi district testing positive for the infectious disease. Of the 32 who tested positive, few are symptomatic.

Over the last few days, more than 60 students in different educational institutions of the state have tested positive for the virus. On Sunday, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation had sealed an engineering coaching centre in the city after 20 students there tested positive.

Ten students at IIT Bhubaneswar have also tested positive for Covid-19.