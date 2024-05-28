14 new govt degree colleges to start functioning in UP soon

Uttar Pradesh is all set to witness commencement of academic activities in 14 newly constructed government degree colleges spread across the state from 2024-25 academic session. These institutions, now fully ready, will operate under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model under different state universities, stated officials of the state higher education department. (Pic for representation)

These include two new degree colleges in Mathura and one each in another 12 districts of the state, officials said.

The process to make these institutions functional would speed up following the formal handover of the buildings by the construction agency soon, they added.

“The completion of the construction of these 14 new government degree colleges will boost our efforts to increase the enrollment ratio of students in higher education institutions of UP. We are striving for their prompt operation,” said Amit Bhardwaj, director (Higher Education), UP.

Among these new colleges are two colleges ready for operation in Mathura including Government Degree College-Mathura and Government Degree College-Gowardhan. Similarly, educational activities will soon begin at Government Degree College Khairagarh in Agra, Government Degree College Tigorwa at Dumariyaganj in Siddharthnagar, and Government Degree College, Ramkola in Kushinagar.

Other ready-to-start institutions include Government Degree College in Madhaurgarh Konch in Jalaun, Government degree College at Ghatampur in Kanpur Nagar, Government Degree College in Salarpur, Garh Mukteshwar in Hapur, Government Degree College at Bardhana in Muzaffarnagar, Government Degree College at Gahmar Zamania in Ghazipur and Government Degree College, Lakhaiya Kala in Bahraich.

Government Degree Colleges in Gonda, Sitapur, and Shravasti districts are also set to begin classes soon. Notably, there are currently 172 operational government degree colleges spread across 75 districts in the state.