1,489 illegal properties to be demolished in anti-encroachment drive in Rajkot

As many as 1,489 illegal properties will be razed in Gujarat's Rajkot as the civic authorities launched a massive anti-encroachment drive in the city on Sunday, officials said.

Following the orders of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation has begun the demolition drive in the Jangleshwar area, they said.

The RMC, with the support of the police, will tear down 1,489 properties along the banks of the Aji River and on a municipal town planning road in Jangleshwar, Municipal Commissioner Tushar Sumera said.

The civic body started vacating residents on Saturday, he said.

More than 1,200 municipal officials and police personnel have been deployed at Sheth High School near Bhaktinagar Circle to carry out the operation and maintain law and order.

"Several people are vacating peacefully and are being allowed to take their belongings. Most of the 1,489 houses will be razed," the official said, adding that the demolition will be carried out as per rules.

Sumera said a control room has been set up on site, and he will personally monitor the process.

The move, however, has sparked anguish among residents, who have lived in the locality for decades.

Harunbhai Sumra, a resident of Jangleshwar Street No. 3, said that he has been living in the area for 43 years.

He said both he and his sister are differently-abled and have worked as dailywage labourers to support their family.

"We were informed just two days ago that our house would be demolished. Where will we go now? We may have to live on the streets," he said.

Another resident, Halinben, said her family has resided in the locality for 50 years and has been ordered to vacate their house.

"No one is ready or willing to give a house on rent to a family of eight. We are preparing to live on the street," she said.

