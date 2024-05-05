16 held for duping Faridabad woman of 7.59 crore

Gurugram: The Faridabad Police have arrested 16 people for allegedly cheating a woman of ₹ 7.59 crore on the pretext of investing the amount in the stock market, police said. The suspects were arrested from Bengaluru, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Delhi, Faridabad, and Gurugram, police said. (Representational Image)

Police teams seized 24 mobile phones, 556 SIM cards, 67 cheque books and 62 debit cards along with ₹15.17 lakh in cash, police officers aware of the matter said on Saturday.

They added that the gang had been duping people on the pretext of investing money in the stock market. According to the police, the suspects used to send links on social media platforms on the pretext of investments and fled after transferring the amounts into their own accounts.

The suspects were arrested from Bengaluru, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Delhi, Faridabad, and Gurugram, police said. The gang members used to convert the money into crypto currency and transferred it to accounts in China. Later, the amount was transferred to their bank accounts, police said.

Earlier, Faridabad police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Arya had formed a special investigation team to apprehend the suspects.

Abhimanyu Goyat, assistant commissioner of police, said that the cybercrime teams from Cyber Thana Central and Ballabgarh were involved in the operation that led to the suspects being caught.

The suspects were identified as Prashant Kumar, Mohammad Jishan, Syed Suhel, Hari Kishan, Ram Singh alias Dhallu, Akash Singh, Rohit Kumar, Mahendra alias Ritesh, Dinesh Kumar, Dipendra Kumar, Rinku Dec, Indrajit Singh, Rahul Kumar, and Dinesh Kumar, police said.

Goyat said the complainant lives in Faridabad and is a senior executive in a private company. The complainant said that she had received a link for investment in the stock marketing on her social media account. The message asked her to click on a link that connected the person to a WhatsApp group. A person added her to the WhatsApp group “ICICI IR TEAM (57)”.

“For the initial 10 days, the messages shared on the group were of other investors who shared information about their profits that they had earned in the stock market. The victim also showed her interest in investing in the market, and the fraudster then shared a link with her, asking her to start investing,” he said.

The complainant said that she observed the reactions of everyone in the group and was shocked to notice that a significant profit was being made from the investments of individuals. “The victim fell prey to the modus operandi and gave her consent to invest her money. After that, the complainant was added to another WhatsApp group named C6Ram Investment Academy. Within 24 hours she received a URL link from the admin of the ICICI IR TEAM (57) Group, which directed her to an app called IC ORGAN MAX. The complainant’s account was opened on this app using her phone number,” the police officer said.

Goyat said the victim downloaded the application and opened a trading account by adding her bank account details.

She transferred ₹1 lakh in the trading account and saw a good profit on the stocks she bought. She even withdrew some of the investments and profits from the account, in January. She saw good returns on the portfolio and invested again.

The victim invested ₹60 lakh, ₹10 lakh went on investing to the tune of ₹ 2 crore. “The victim saw good returns, and when she tried to withdraw, she got a message that the order was locked. So, she contacted the admin of the group, who advised her to invest more in the stock, and they would unfreeze his account. The victim invested more, and her total purchased stock reached ₹7.59 crore. When she tried to withdraw the money again, she got the same message that the account was locked. Again, she contacted the person who demanded ₹10 lakh from her to unfreeze the account.

She got suspicious and tried to convince him many times, but the member of the gang she was interacting with started avoiding her calls and messages, so she realised she had been cheated. She then approached the police and registered a case against the owner of that particular phone number. After the case was registered, a probe was launched to trace the culprits, police said.