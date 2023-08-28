Teen killed in trans-Yamuna area clash in Prayagraj

A 16-year-old boy was assaulted and killed by some youths at Khiri Bazar, under the trans-Yamuna Khiri police station area, on Monday. For representation only (HT Photo)

It is alleged that the teenager was assaulted for resisting harassment of his cousin sister who was accompanying him.

The youth received injuries in a clash between students and died while undergoing treatment at the hospital, police officials said.

Meanwhile, the kin of the deceased youth and locals staged a road blockade in protest. Police officials reached the spot and pacified them.

Satyam Kumar Sharma, a resident of Khiri area, was a Class 10 student at Parmanand Intermediate College in Dihar area. Satyam was returning home with his cousin, a student of Class 9. Near the Khiri Bazar, some youths, also students of the same school, caught the hand of Satyam ‘s cousin.

They assaulted Satyam when he opposed them. The accused hit Satyam with sticks which resulted in his death. Locals said that Satyam was the youngest among five brothers and his father died three years back.

DCP, trans-Yamuna, Santosh Kumar Meena, said that Satyam and some other students had fought in school. Both groups were pacified by the teachers. However, they again clashed near Khiri Bazar area.

Satyam was taken to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. His body has been sent for an autopsy and further action will be taken after receiving a complaint from his kin, he added.