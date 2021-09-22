174 dengue cases detected in Mohali in three weeks

As many as 174 dengue cases have been detected in Mohali in the last three weeks, prompting the health department to increase surveillance and testing.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarsh Pal Kaur said, “Since September 1, we have collected around 640 samples, of which 174 have tested positive for dengue. Around 60% of the cases are from Phase-7 of Mohali while the rest are scattered throughout the district.”

Dr Kaur said, “We observe Friday as a dry day and our teams carry out inspections to check for stagnant water.”

The health department has urged residents to take precautions. They said the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which causes dengue, breeds till the end of November. They warned people to watch out for water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera, typhoid, hepatitis A and E and avoid drinking contaminated water.

The civil surgeon said dengue patients have high fever for five to six days. Platelet count may drop after the fever recedes. “We have asked private hospitals to report any suspected or confirmed dengue cases to the health department and send suspected samples immediately so that confirmatory tests could be done and remedial steps can be taken,” she said, adding, “Dengue testing and treatment are available free of cost in government hospitals across the district.”