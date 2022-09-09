17-year-old boy dies after ‘falling’ from eighth floor of building in Jhansi

In a tragic incident, 17-year-old son of a senior state GST official died after allegedly falling off eighth floor of a building in which his family was living, in Jhansi on Friday. The boy’s family stayed on the fourth floor.

His parents were in New Delhi to attend a family function when the incident took place. Police said, the deceased was a class 12 student and his 12-year-old sister was in the flat when the incident happened.

Police said the incident looked like a case of suicide but further probe was being conducted.

The building guard who found the boy lying on the ground and bleeding profusely, informed others in the building and rushed the boy to the medical college where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Initial investigation revealed that the boy was seen speaking to someone over phone till late night in the CCTV footage that the police have retrieved.

Police said, they found the word ‘sorry’ written on the floor covered with dust while the boy’s mobile phone was found placed on the grill on the eighth floor from where the police suspected that he fell down.

His phone records showed that he made two calls to two of his friends before the incident.

SSP Jhansi Shiv Hari Meena said the police were looking into the case.