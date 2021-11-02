Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
1,800kg poppy husk seized from Moga godown; 11 booked

The Moga godown is in Dharamkot subdivision, police said; the department added that it has arrested 11 people for the huge haul, of which 10 are in a villages where the majority of residents face drug cases
The 1,800kg poppy husk seizure from a Moga godown was based on tip-off, Moga SSP Surinderjit Singh Manda said, adding that a case has been registered under the NDPS Act. (HT FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSES ONLY)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 08:10 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Moga Police have recovered 1,800kg poppy husk from a godown at Badduwal bypass in the Dharamkot sub-division of Moga. They also impounded a truck and a Multi-Utility Vehicle (MUV) Xylo from the godown. Police have booked 11 persons under the NDPS Act; 10 of them are residents of the infamous Daulewala village, and one of them is already behind bars in a drug peddling case.

Daulewala is notorious for drug smuggling, with a large number of its residents face police cases related to drugs. Moga SSP Surinderjit Singh Mand said that acting on secret information, a police team was sent to raid the godown.

During the raid, the team seized this large quantity of poppy husk and vehicles. “We have registered a case of NDPS against 11 persons including Pippal Singh of Daulewala village, who has been serving 30 years sentence in jail under NDPS Act.”

The other 10 accused are Inderjit Singh alias Labha; Minna Singh; Rasaal Singh, alias Nannu; Karamjit Singh, alias Karma; Gurjinder Singh, alias Motu; Jugraj Singh, alias Joga; Lakhwinder Singh, alias Kakku; Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, and Buta Singh, all of Daulewala village and Mangal Singh of Mandir village.

