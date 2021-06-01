1,895 Covid cases, 32 deaths in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 32 Covid-19 related deaths and 1,895 fresh cases taking the overall cases to 2,92,360 and total fatalities to 3,939.

Of the deaths in the UT, 17 were reported in the Jammu division and 15 in Kashmir. Of the new cases, 1,262 are from Kashmir while 633 are from Jammu, besides 28 travellers.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT on Tuesday was 3,682 including 2,234 from Kashmir and 1,448 from Jammu. The active cases dropped to 33,276 from the highest ever active cases of 52,848 on May 13.

The overall number of people who recovered reached 2,55,145, improving the recovery rate to 87.27%. Officials said 38,114 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the UT with overall number of tests reaching 8.60 million.

Officials said that with 304 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new cases, followed by 218 in Jammu, 185 in Pulwama, 181 in Budgam, and 141 in Kupwara.

Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed for about 1.16 lakh cases and 1,853 deaths. Jammu has the highest number of 1,076 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 777 deaths.

Kashmir divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole on Tuesday called for 100% utilisation of Covid management resources across all districts in Kashmir.

“The bed capacity should be put to use even at panchayat level. All facilities including ventilators at all health facilities are made functional for patient care,” he said.

Stating that the positivity rate is still above 5% in most districts, the DCs were instructed to focus on Covid management instead of economical activities unless cases come down to a comfortable level.

He emphasised on bringing down the positivity rate to below 5% by next week and below 2% in a month.