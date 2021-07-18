Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
18-year-old commits suicide in Patiala; father booked for abetment

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 18, 2021 08:18 PM IST
The victim hung himself from a ceiling fan (HT File Photo)

Patiala An 18-year-old man, of Passiana village, committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan on Saturday late evening, after an altercation with his father. Police have booked his father and his lover.

The victim’s mother had died in 2017 and since then, his father had entered into an affair. Police added the victim’s uncle is the complainant, who has alleged that his father and the lover tortured the victim, both physically and mentally, leading him to commit suicide.

A case has been registered under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

