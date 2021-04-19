19 Ludhiana govt schools await lecturers for new courses

Over 19 government schools in the district which had received the director of public instruction (DPI), secondary’s approval to introduce science and commerce streams from the 2021-22 academic session, are yet to get new lecturers to conduct the classes.

As per school heads, they have got posts sanctioned to start the courses and a large number of students are showing an interest in pursuing them.

DPI (secondary) Sukhjeetpal Singh said, “The process of promotions from master cadre to lecturer has begun. The schools will get lecturers for the allotted sanctioned posts by April 30.”

Of the 19 government schools, 13 were allowed to offer commerce to Class 11 students and six to offer science from the new academic session.

Government Senior Secondary School, Malaud, got only one post sanctioned to begin the commerce course. As per the authorities, around four to five students approach the school authorities daily to opt for the stream. The school authorities have already distributed pamphlets and circulated messages through WhatsApp groups to spread awareness regarding the introduction of the courses.

At Government Senior Secondary School, Chaunta, over 30 students have shown interest in opting for the commerce stream in Class 11. The school authorities stated that they had got two sanctioned posts for the course. Principal Rooma Rani said, “Over 30 students from our school are interested in the course. We have circulated the message regarding the introduction of the course in the nearby villages and are expecting more students to get enrolled with us for this course. “

Government Senior Secondary School, Kadiana Kalan, had got eight sanctioned posts for both science and commerce streams. Principal Alka said, “We are hopeful that the authorities will depute lecturers in the schools at the earliest as the students of Class 10 have been promoted as per state government orders and admissions process has been started. We require more rooms to accommodate the Class 11 students and have written to the department regarding the same.”

One of the 2 commerce teacher posts at GSSS, Multipurpose lying vacant for years

As per the district authorities, in Ludhiana out of 181 senior secondary schools, 50 schools are already offering science stream and 38 commerce stream.

Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose, has two sanctioned posts for commerce, out of which one has been lying vacant for many years. Even though the school has over 900 commerce students, only one teacher has been conducting the classes.

Last year, the school strength increased from 1,700 to 3,200 due to which the school authorities had written to the district education office and state education department to fill the vacant posts and provide more lecturers to take the classes.