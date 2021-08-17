19-year-old aspiring policewoman found dead in well in Kalamb

PUNE A 19-year-old aspiring policewoman was found dead in a well in Kalamb, Pune, on Tuesday.

According to police sub inspector Sagar Khabale of Manchar police station who is investigating the case, the woman was found in a community well in Ganeshwadi, Kalamb, close to her house, around 3pm on Tuesday.

“Her parents had gone for a funeral while she had gone to a training centre where she generally went to train and study for the police recruitment exam. She left around 10am. Her parents called their relatives in the academy to check if she had reached and the relative told them that she had not. Upon reaching home, they found that she had not returned at her usual time. The villagers launched a search party and found the body in the well,” said PSI Khabale.

The woman was taken to Sassoon General Hospital for postmortem while an accidental death report has en registered at Manchar police station.

Mobile phone retailer from Pimpri-Chinchwad duped of ₹20 lakh

PUNE: A mobile phone retailer from Pimpri-Chinchwad was duped of ₹20 lakh by a man who claimed to be a mobile phone dealer.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 35-year-old retailer who lives in Pimpri and owns a mobile phone shop.

The accused man had allegedly identified himself as Yogesh Prabhakarrao Shejul, a resident of Auragabad and a distributor of a major mobile company, according to the police.

The man took ₹20,35,000 from the complainant through multiple payment modes, including cash, multiple UPI platforms, credit card, and direct bank transfers, starting from December 2020. However, in July, the complainant decided to lodge a complaint as the man had failed to deliver the products.

A case under Sections 406 (Criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Pimpri police station. Police inspector Bhojraj Misal of Pimpri police station is investigating the case.