19-year-old woman gang raped in front of husband

Agra A woman was gang raped in front of her husband by three people in the forest area of Chalesar in this district on Monday.

On Tuesday, a case was registered against two named people and one unidentified person for gang rape, loot and assault on the couple. Police claimed to have detained one of the named accused.

The incident took place on Monday evening but the couple initially complained on Dial 112 about loot after reaching home. They were told to report the matter to Chalesar police in Etmadpur area falling on the way to Agra from Firozabad. The couple turned up at Chalesar outpost on Tuesday and complained about gang rape, loot and assault.

The case was registered under section 376 (D) (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 394 (hurt in attempt of robbery) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Etmadpur police station.

Two of the accused were identified as Gauri Rajput and Monu ,while the identity of the third person is yet to be ascertained.

The victim woman alleged in the FIR that she and her husband were on their way to Agra city on a motorcycle on Monday evening. Three men on a motor cycle appeared near Jharna Nala and intercepted them.

They dragged the couple to the forest area adjoining the road.

The 19-year-old victim complained that she and her husband were forced to take off their clothes and she was gang raped by the trio. They also looted valuables and cash with the couple and thrashed them, warning them to not report the matter to anyone.

According to victim, the accused were from Shahdara area of Agra. She named Gauri Rajput and Monu but did not identify the third accused.

“A case has been registered at Etmadpur police station for gang rape, loot and physical assault against Gauri Rajput and Monu besides an unidentified person. Search is on for the accused,” said Satyajeet Gupta, superintendent of police (rural), Agra West.

The victim was sent for medical examination and police claimed to have detained one of the accused for interrogation, but did not disclose his name, saying that the investigation was at a sensitive point.