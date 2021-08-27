Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 19-yr-old Khanna girl honoured for social work
others

19-yr-old Khanna girl honoured for social work

Through a virtual programme, additional deputy commissioner (development) Amit Kumar Panchal handed over an appreciation certificate to Gulzar
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Additional deputy commissioner (development) Amit Kumar Panchal handing over the appreciation certificate to Raavi Gulzar in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The district administration on Thursday honoured Raavi Gulzar, 19, of Ikoloha village, Khanna, under the “Pride of Punjab” programme, for bringing social and infrastructure changes in her village.

Through a virtual programme, additional deputy commissioner (development) Amit Kumar Panchal handed over an appreciation certificate to Gulzar for the social work carried out by her in tandem with the village sarpanch and local panchayat like ensuring 100% Covid vaccination. enrolling all beneficiaries for old-age pension, installing solar street lights and cleaning the village ponds.

An elated Raavi thanked the Punjab government and district administration and said this honour will further motivate her to continue her work. Raavi is among 27 youngsters selected under the program. She is doing her diploma in ETT and has represented Punjab in karate at the Khelo India games.

Panchal said it is the state government’s priority to channelise the energy of the youths in a positive direction. He added that the programme was launched as a partnership between the department of youth services and sports and YuWaah – a joint initiative of UNICEF, other UN agencies, civil society organisations and the private sector.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Former JJP Karnal dist chief joins Congress

Meham DSP suspended for allowing unauthorised access of visitors to Ram Rahim

Who stands to gain with single-member ward systems in PMC, PCMC

NGO, Kirloskar Vasundhara launch project with schools to revive Ram nadi
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP