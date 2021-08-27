19-yr-old Khanna girl honoured for social work

The district administration on Thursday honoured Raavi Gulzar, 19, of Ikoloha village, Khanna, under the “Pride of Punjab” programme, for bringing social and infrastructure changes in her village.

Through a virtual programme, additional deputy commissioner (development) Amit Kumar Panchal handed over an appreciation certificate to Gulzar for the social work carried out by her in tandem with the village sarpanch and local panchayat like ensuring 100% Covid vaccination. enrolling all beneficiaries for old-age pension, installing solar street lights and cleaning the village ponds.

An elated Raavi thanked the Punjab government and district administration and said this honour will further motivate her to continue her work. Raavi is among 27 youngsters selected under the program. She is doing her diploma in ETT and has represented Punjab in karate at the Khelo India games.

Panchal said it is the state government’s priority to channelise the energy of the youths in a positive direction. He added that the programme was launched as a partnership between the department of youth services and sports and YuWaah – a joint initiative of UNICEF, other UN agencies, civil society organisations and the private sector.