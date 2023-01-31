2 Assam-based smugglers held in Kolkata with fake currency notes worth ₹10 lakh
Two Assam-based smugglers were apprehended by the Kolkata police’s special task force (STF) in the city with fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth ₹10 lakh.
Acting on a tip off, the two were held from the crossing of Dufferin Road and Mayo Road in the heart of the city on Monday, a senior official of the STF said.
Both the persons are the residents of Barpeta district in Assam.
“The anti-FICN team of STF apprehended two Assam-based notorious counterfeit currency racketeers. FICN worth ₹10,00,000 was seized from them,” said a IPS officer.
The notes were all in the denomination of ₹500. In all, 2,000 such notes were seized.
“They will be produced in the court on Tuesday,” said the official.