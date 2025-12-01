Search
Mon, Dec 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

2 cyber criminals arrested for duping a victim based in UP

BySandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
Updated on: Dec 01, 2025 07:25 pm IST

Cyber police in East Champaran arrested two men for posing as officers and extorting ₹1 lakh from a victim in UP, claiming to help with a criminal case.

Cyber police in East Champaran district on Sunday evening arrested two men for allegedly running a cyber fraud racket by posing as policemen and extorting 1 lakh from a victim in Uttar Pradesh.

Rajeev Kumar Sinha, additional station house officer of Motihari Cyber Police, said the victim, Ashutosh Kumar Tiwari of Ballia (UP), was duped through repeated WhatsApp calls. The fraudsters posed as police officers and trapped him by claiming they could secure the “safe release” of his brother, who they said had been caught in a criminal case.

“Ashutosh realised he had been cheated only after depositing 1 lakh into the bank account provided by them. During the investigation, the account was found to be in the name of one Mahendra Kumar,” additional SHO said.

According to an official statement issued on December 1, 2025, cyber police arrested Mahendra Kumar from his native village, Bara Pareuwa, in Raxaul sub-division, while his accomplice Raja Kumar Soni was arrested from Block Road in Raxaul.

“They have confessed to have committed the crime,” additional SHO said.

