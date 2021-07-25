Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2 days after cow attacked minor girl, MC demolishes illegal cattle shelters

Joint teams of MC, comprising officials from different departments including building branch, health branch, Tehbazaari wing, and operations and maintenance cell, in presence of the police force, conducted the drive
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 12:39 AM IST
MC team and Congress leader Gaurav Bhatti (in white t-shirt) carrying out the cattle lifting drive in Jamalpur area, Ludhiana, on Saturday.The slum dwellers resisted the drive but were pacified by the police force.

Two days after a stray cow mauled a 12-year-old girl outside her house in HE colony near Ayyappa temple in Jamalpur area, the municipal corporation (MC) demolished illegal cow shelters established in the slums situated there and lifted around a dozen stray cattle on Saturday.

Joint teams of MC, comprising officials from different departments including building branch, health branch, Tehbazaari wing, and operations and maintenance cell, in presence of the police force, conducted the drive.

The slum dwellers resisted the drive but were pacified by the police force. Area councillor Sandeep Kumari’s husband and Congress leader Gaurav Bhatti also got engaged in the drive to lift the stray cattle from the area.

Earlier on Friday, councillor Sandeep Kumari had submitted a complaint with MC joint commissioner Swati Tiwana stating that illegal cow shelters had been established in the slums, and the slum dwellers had been leaving their cattle to stray in the area after milking them in the morning. The residents have been complaining about a large number of stray cows and bulls roaming in the area as they also cause road accidents.

The victim’s father, Sushil Singh, said a large number of stray cattle are still roaming in the area, and the MC should lift them.

“We are fortunate that our daughter Kritika was not killed by the stray cow and is recovering. But MC should lift the cattle from the area, so it doesn’t happen to anyone else,” said Singh.

MC superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said,” The joint drive was conducted on the directions of the MC joint commissioner. The stray cattle have been shifted to Govind Gaudham gaushala. The drive to lift the stray cattle will continue in the coming days.”

