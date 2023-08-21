2 Haryana men arrested for impersonation, cheating during VSSC exam in Kerala

Two natives of Haryana were arrested in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on Monday on charges of cheating and impersonation during a technical exam of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), police said.

Police said the accused had fixed the mobile phone inside his clothes with a belt in such a way that its camera was attached to a shirt button hole. (Representative Image)

The arrested persons were identified as Manoj Kumar and Gautam Chauhan, who had appeared for the written exam at different centres in the city under the guise of Sumit Kumar and Sunil Kumar, respectively. They had reportedly flown in from Haryana to appear for the exam for technician-B post of the VSSC and had planned to fly back as well.

“We had received an anonymous tip that a few persons were going to indulge in cheating and impersonation during the VSSC exams. Based on the tip, we alerted the invigilators of the respective centres. Shortly after, we got a call from a centre confirming the same,” said an officer from the Museum police station, where the arrest of Chauhan was recorded. Kumar was arrested from a different exam centre falling under the Medical College police station.

“During the questioning, we found that the accused had used mobile phone and Bluetooth earpiece to cheat during the exam. He had fixed the mobile phone inside his clothes with a belt in such a way that its camera was attached to a shirt button hole. The camera was switched on and the questions were relayed through it using an app to someone outside who supplied the answers. The accused heard the answers through a tiny Bluetooth earpiece and wrote them. He was able to answer most of the questions,” the officer added.

There are others being questioned in connection with the incident and a probe is on to find out where the accused got the answers from and if there is a big racket operating behind it, the officer said.

