2 held for gangrape of specially-abled girl in Virar

Virar police have arrested two persons for allegedly gangraping a 19-year-old specially-abled girl in Virar
By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 11:12 PM IST
Virar police have arrested two persons for allegedly gangraping a 19-year-old specially-abled girl in Virar.

On Monday the two accused - Siddharth Pawar and Sanjay Biranje, lured the victim with eatables and took her to a house and allegedly gang-raped her, said senior inspector Suresh Varade of Virar police station. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone of the incident said police. The survivor stays with her parents and two brothers in Virar.

Two days later she confided the incident to her mother, who then approached the police. “We arrested the accused on Friday for gang rape and other charges,” said Varade.

The accused have been remanded in police custody till July 12.

