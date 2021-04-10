2 I-T inspectors held for accepting 15-L bribe in Mumbai

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two inspectors working in the investigation unit of Income-Tax (I-T) department at Ballard Pier for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹15 lakh from an employee of a logistics firm.

CBI conducted searches at the accused’s residences in Mumbai and Delhi and recovered ₹7 lakh and some incriminating documents related to investment in commercial and residential properties from one of the accused.

The accused have been identified as Dilip Kumar and Ashish Kumar, while another official, who is also booked in the case, is being investigated by CBI.

According to CBI, the complainant works as general manager in a logistics company in Mumbai and has alleged that the accused had demanded ₹15 lakh for helping him in a case in which the I-T department is probing him. The complainant did not want to pay the bribe, so he approached CBI last month.

The agency verified the facts from independent witnesses and recorded the conversation of the accused, when they had demanded money from the complainant. The officials then laid a trap in Goregaon (East), when Dilip Kumar arrived to accept the bribe. He was nabbed while accepting ₹10 lakh.

“Later, when they laid a trap to nab Ashish Kumar, he suspected something amiss and fled after throwing the bribe amount of ₹5 lakh, said a CBI official.

However, the officials chased him for around 200m towards the fire brigade office from Oberoi Mall and managed to nab him.

The CBI court has sent the duo to judicial custody.