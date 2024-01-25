close_game
close_game
News / Cities / 2 killed after train engine on trial runs over them in Odisha district: Official

2 killed after train engine on trial runs over them in Odisha district: Official

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 25, 2024 09:54 AM IST

East Coast Railway officials said the deceased were sitting on the third railway track which is being laid between Rayagada and Singapore road station.

Two persons were killed in Odisha’s Rayagada district after a train engine which was on a trial run between Rayagada and Singhpur railway stations hit them late on Wednesday night.

Soon after the mishap, hundreds of local villagers blocked the railway tracks demanding compensation. (Representative file image)
Soon after the mishap, hundreds of local villagers blocked the railway tracks demanding compensation. (Representative file image)

East Coast Railway officials said the deceased were sitting on the third railway track which is being laid between Rayagada and Singapore road station when a test train engine hit them near Debadala killing them on the spot.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The deceased belonged to Debadalguda village in Rayagada district.

Also Read:Mother-daughter among 3 mowed down by speeding train in Assam’s Bongaigaon: Cops

On Thursday morning, railway safety commissioner Brijesh Kumar Mishra visited the newly built railway track to take stock of the work progress.

Soon after the mishap, hundreds of local villagers blocked the railway tracks demanding compensation for the families of the deceased.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On