2 killed after train engine on trial runs over them in Odisha district: Official

Two persons were killed in Odisha’s Rayagada district after a train engine which was on a trial run between Rayagada and Singhpur railway stations hit them late on Wednesday night. Soon after the mishap, hundreds of local villagers blocked the railway tracks demanding compensation. (Representative file image)

East Coast Railway officials said the deceased were sitting on the third railway track which is being laid between Rayagada and Singapore road station when a test train engine hit them near Debadala killing them on the spot.

The deceased belonged to Debadalguda village in Rayagada district.

On Thursday morning, railway safety commissioner Brijesh Kumar Mishra visited the newly built railway track to take stock of the work progress.

Soon after the mishap, hundreds of local villagers blocked the railway tracks demanding compensation for the families of the deceased.