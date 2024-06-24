 2 labourers killed, 6 injured in industrial mishap at Odisha steel plant - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
2 labourers killed, 6 injured in industrial mishap at Odisha steel plant

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Jun 24, 2024 12:30 PM IST

Officials said a mechanical structure fell on several labourers of the steel plant which led to the death of two on the spot

At least two labourers died while six others sustained critical injuries when a mechanical structure in a steel plant run by Rungta Mines in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district collapsed on Monday.

At least six critically injured persons have been admitted to a nearby hospital. (Representative Image)
Officials said a mechanical structure fell on several labourers of the steel plant which led to the death of two on the spot. At least six critically injured persons have been admitted to a nearby hospital. The labourers were engaged in shifting iron plates in the plant.

Replying to a question on industrial accidents in Odisha, the state government in September last year said in the Assembly that at least 137 labourers died and 132 others were injured in industrial accidents in different factories of Odisha between 2019 and 2022. Experts say migration of workers from agriculture and allied sectors to the industrial sector without proper training is resulting in industrial mishaps.

2 labourers killed, 6 injured in industrial mishap at Odisha steel plant
