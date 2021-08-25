2 shot dead by car-borne men in Jhajjar

Two persons were shot dead by car-borne assailants in Aasuda village in Jhajjar.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjay, 45, and Naresh, 46. Another man, identified as Anil, 28, suffered critical injuries in the firing. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Bahadurgarh where his condition is stated to be critical.

Jhajjar SP Rajesh Duggal was on the crime spot and no case was registered till the filing of the report. Old enmity is believed to be the reason behind the killings. The crime was perpetrated when the trio was sitting near a temple in the village.