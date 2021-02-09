2 trucks carrying 324 LPG cylinders explode near Mumbai
A series of blasts were reported in two trucks carrying nearly 324 filled liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders around 2am on Monday, at an open ground in Ram Nagar, Mira Road (East). Three vehicles were damaged and a bystander got injured.
“The trucks were parked at a reserved plot belonging to the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on Sunday and were scheduled to leave on Monday morning to distribute the gas cylinders to Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum agencies. However, around 2am, a chain of seven blasts were reported and fire engulfed the two trucks along with a nearby pickup van,” said Prakash Borade, chief fire officer, MBMC Fire Brigade.
Ketan Solanki, 25, who was part of the group of bystanders gathered at the blast site, tripped and injured his leg.
He is receiving treatment at Bhakti Vedanta Hospital, Mira Road.
It took the MBMC Fire Brigade three hours to douse the fire using a turn-table ladder (TTL), seven tenders, two water tankers and 54 personnel.
Borade said the open ground is used to park 60 cabs, besides trucks and other vehicles and is frequented by drug addicts, alcoholics and other miscreants. The fire brigade suspects that an unidentified addict may have thrown a used matchstick on to the truck, resulting in the chain of blasts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Palghar man hacks wife, her lover to death, sits near bodies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navy sailor seen roaming at Chennai airport before ‘kidnapping’: Palghar police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six more teachers in Ludhiana test positive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andolan gave India freedom: Farm leaders slam PM’s speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DDA, NHAI working to expedite work on Delhi’s third Ring Road
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi riots: Police seeks report on plea seeking FIR against Kapil Mishra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
75% pedestrian facilities unsafe, in violation of norms: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune division: Action against 43 private tourist bus operators for violating norms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC allocates ₹112 crore for HCMTR despite Ajit Pawar’s suggestion of Neo-Metro
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sub-registrar’s offices in Pune to remain open on weekends
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior police officer booked for assaulting Haryana home minister’s brother
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana to develop Morni as tourism hub
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PIL seeks state nod for med institute in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A year on, aviation ministry to install body scanners at airports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akali candidate for Nayagaon MC polls booked for attempt to murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox