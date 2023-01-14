2,000 CCTV cameras dysfunctional across Gurugram, say police

Gurugram:

At least 2,000 CCTV cameras in residential colonies across the city were found to be defunct after Gurugram police conducted an audit. Police said that over 5,000 CCTV cameras were also placed in wrong directions.

Police said they have prepared data of 39,609 private CCTV cameras, including 1,183 cameras of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) after a two-month long exercise. All 40 station house officers (SHOs) of the city were directed in November to prepare a detailed report of CCTV cameras installed in their respective areas with specifications and mobile numbers of the owners.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that there are 3,951 spots in the city where CCTV cameras are installed and a majority of them are in residential areas.

“During the exercise, the teams found that 2,000 cameras installed in various residential areas were not functioning due to lack of maintenance and monitoring. Many residents said they only installed the cameras but they were not connected to any device for monitoring purposes. Also, more than 5,000 CCTV cameras were installed in the wrong direction. We have identified prime spots where we need cameras with basic specifications and lights. We are coordinating with the civic agencies to ensure the spots are well lit,” ACP Sangwan said.

ACP Sangwan said after every crime, police teams check CCTV footage to identify suspects. “We are facing challenges in some areas where residents have installed CCTV cameras but do not have recording features enabled or are not connected with digital video recorders (DVRs),” he said.

Police said the SHOs have been asked to maintain records of CCTV cameras installed in their respective areas and to regularly check the status of their functioning. Police teams will also remain in touch with residents’ welfare association (RWA) members and encourage them to install more cameras at key stretches.

ACP Sangwan said they have also asked the market associations to install CCTV cameras and preserve recordings for at least 30 days. “The cameras should be installed at entry and exit points of the shops to capture the movement of suspicious persons. Our investigations are often hampered because CCTV recordings are not preserved for the mandatory 30-day period. There is a deficiency of at least 1,000 cameras at 880 spots and we are discussing the matter with the civic agencies,” he said.

Police said they want more CCTV cameras installed in market areas such as Sadar Bazar, where incidents of chain snatching are rampant.

Police added that stolen vehicles have been recovered with the help of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras installed at over 35 spots across the city. GMDA has also installed 48 cameras equipped with facial recognition technology at the entry and exit gates of MG Road Metro station, Sikanderpur Metro station, Sheetla Mata temple premises, Bus Stand and Sadar Bazar.

