2,000 new Covid cases take Pune district’s active case tally to 20,347

PUNE The district reported 2,000 new Covid cases in 24 hours on Sunday which took the number of active cases in the district to 20,347 which is the highest in the country.

The district alone accounted for 17.95 per cent of the new cases reported in the state which reported 11,141 new cases.

Also, five more deaths were reported in the district, according to the state health department.

Pune district’s progressive count now stands at 421,162 out of which 392,674 have recovered and 8,141 have been declared dead and 20,347 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune city reported 993 new cases which took the count to 215,022 and with two new deaths, the toll went up to 4,591.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 573 new cases which took the final count to 105,383. No new deaths were reported here so the toll stood at 1,336.

Pune rural reported 434 new cases which took the progressive count to 100,757 and with three more deaths the death toll stood at 2,165.

The state also saw 6,013 patients discharged on Sunday which took the count to 20.68 lakh after full recovery which took the recovery rate in the state is 93.17%.

Also, 11,141 new cases were reported in the state which took the count to 22.19 lakh. As 38 Covid-related deaths were reported in the state the toll touched 53,700. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.36%.

Out of 1,68,67,286 laboratory samples 22,19,727 have been tested positive (13.16%) for the virus till March 7. Currently, 4,39,055 people are in home quarantine and 4,650 people are in institutional quarantine.