2006 Varanasi blasts: Accused moves HC challenging lower court’s death sentence

The Varanasi 2006 serial blasts accused, Mohammad Waliullah, who was sentenced to death on June 6, 2022, by a trial court in Ghaziabad, has appealed against the decision before the Allahabad High Court.

On March 7, 2006, Varanasi was shaken by twin blasts first at the Sankat Mochan Temple and then at the Varanasi Cantonment railway station within a span of 15 minutes.

According to reports, the first blast occurred at the Sankat Mochan temple near the Banaras Hindu University around 6.15pm. Waliullah, a resident of Phoolpur in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested soon after the blasts in UP’s Prayagraj. However, the trial of his case took place in Ghaziabad as lawyers in Varanasi refused to represent him in court.

The district and sessions court had sentenced him to death for the blast at Sankat Mochan temple. The court also fined him ₹2.65 lakh.