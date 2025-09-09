200km-long lost river traced in Ganga-Yamuna Doab through aquifer mapping

A major aquifer mapping project under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (Namami Gange) in Prayagraj has uncovered a long-lost ancient river in the Ganga-Yamuna Doab, stretching between Prayagraj and Kanpur. The paleo-channel mapping revealed the river spans around 200 kilometres in length, about 4 kilometres in width, and 15 to 25 metres in depth. Map showing Managed Aquifer Recharge (MAR) potential sites discovered during the study (SOURCED)

“This discovery of the lost river adds a fascinating chapter to India’s geological and cultural history. Satellite imagery and geospatial data were used to trace the river’s ancient route and map subsurface water reservoirs,” highlighted by a state government spokesperson on Monday.

Beyond this remarkable discovery, the project is also advancing efforts to rejuvenate the Ganga by enhancing sustainable groundwater recharge and regulating river flow, in line with NMCG’s vision of an Aviral Ganga.

The aquifer mapping project, utilising advanced technologies, including smart water management systems, remote sensing, and drone-based monitoring, he added.

“This system will not only enhance water supply but also help maintain the natural flow of rivers,” the spokesperson said, adding, “By adopting technological solutions to conserve water sources and address regional water scarcity, we are working to ensure a stable water supply for the future.”

Aquifer studies indicate that this ancient river has a water storage potential of nearly 3,500–4,000 million cubic meters (MCM). Over 150 Managed Aquifer Recharge (MAR) sites have been identified, where recharge structures will be constructed to boost groundwater levels and maintain the river’s baseflow, he added.

In the first phase, 20–25 MAR sites will be developed, with the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research, National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR–NGRI) installing automatic water-level indicators for scientific monitoring. Each proposed MAR structure, measuring 5m × 5m × 3m, is designed to ensure effective groundwater recharge. The project, carried out in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh State Groundwater and Irrigation Department, represents a significant step toward aquifer rejuvenation, the spokesperson said.

The research and technology-driven initiatives under the Namami Gange Mission are playing a crucial role in restoring river ecosystems. These efforts, which include subsurface reservoir management, advanced remote sensing, GIS-based databases, and infrastructural solutions, aim to revive river ecosystems while promoting sustainable water conservation.

These initiatives aim to mitigate climate change and water scarcity while preserving the Ganga and other rivers for future generations, providing long-term solutions through subsurface reservoir systems and advanced technologies.