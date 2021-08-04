{2015 sacrilege cases} SIT rebuts CBI closure report with 9-point opinion

Faridkot The special investigation team (SIT) probing three 2015 sacrilege cases has filed a nine-point opinion on the closure report of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to negate the clean chit given to dera followers in sacrilege cases.

The CBI had concluded that no clue leading to detection of these three cases could be found. “No eye witness could be found,” it had said. The SIT, however, has claimed that from the peculiar facts and circumstances, it is evident that CBI had overlooked certain relevant, important aspects.

“The motive behind these three cases is having direct link with Dera Sacha Sauda; and the accused in these cases are dera followers,” the SIT says.

Punjab Police has said that the CBI had given the benefit of doubt to the accused on the ground that there is no CCTV cameras installed on relevant points. “On the other hand, the evidence collected by the SIT, as discussed in the report, clearly reveals the role and participation of each accused in the commission of the crime. The CBI has failed to deeply investigate regarding the CCTV footage available on record showing the movement of a Maruti A-Star car (used in the crime). SIT probe shows that the said car belongs to the father of accused Nishan,” it claimed.

“The CBI, in its closure report, has observed despite their extensive efforts no person came forward with credible information. SIt investigation showed that the witnesses who came forward with the information have categorically stated in their statements that they tried approaching the CBI but they didn’t listen to them nor recorded their statements,” the SIT says.

The SIT said that as far as lie-detection test and layered voice analysis test of three accused, Bittu, Sukhjinder and Shakti, is concerned, parameters for conducting these tests were not followed, and this is against Supreme Court guidelines.

“As per the closure report of the CBI, fingerprints and specimens of handwritings of 49 persons were collected, adding that the CFSL report was received pertaining to only 10 persons.Without waiting for the report of remaining 39 persons, the CBI hurriedly prepared the closure report and filed the same in the CBI court at Mohali,” SIT claims.

“The CBI has filled a joint closure report in three different criminal cases registered at different points of time, which is not permissible under the CrPC and is against the settled proposition of law,” it added.