2022 Smart city rankings: Prayagraj jumps four places

Sangam city jumped to 11th rank among the 100-smart cities of the country in terms of development work being done under the Smart City initiative in the recent rankings issued by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs. Others cities of the state in the list are Varanasi which has topped the ranking in UP, bagging an all-India rank of 3, while Agra is tanked 4th. Lucknow is 10th, and Kanpur is 15th.

The union ministry released the ranking of 100 Smart Cities on Tuesday. In March 2021, Prayagraj was ranked 15th.

According to the list, five cities of the state are among the top 20. Varanasi secured 118.44 points to bag overall third place in the country, while Agra is at number four with 115.90 points.

Among other cities of the state, Lucknow is at 10th position with 92.32 points, followed by Prayagraj at 11th place with 91.23 points. Kanpur is at the 15th position with 86.60 points.

There are 10 cities of the state which come under the ambit of the smart city project.

The rankings are decided by the ministry based on the report of development works being undertaken by respective cities.

As per the latest rankings, Bhopal is at number one position, with Indore at second place. The top two are followed by Varanasi, Agra, Surat, Udaipur, Pune, Kota, Tamakuru, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Ranchi, Salem, Ajmer and Kanpur.

Divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal said, “All the projects, undertaken under the Smart City Project are being implemented in a phased manner and this is one city that has undergone a massive change in respect to development, keeping the ethnicity of the holy city intact and without disturbing the environmental balance. We will ensure that the city improves its ranking in coming years.”