204 cartons of smuggled liquor seized in Mohali
Less than two weeks before the municipal elections in Punjab, the local police on Tuesday seized 204 cartons of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from two trucks in separate cases.
A total of 150 boxes of Royal General Whiskey, for sale in Chandigarh only, were recovered from a truck at a checkpost set up near the new bus stand in Mohali.
Phase 1 SHO sub-inspector Shivdeep Singh Brar said the truck driver, Santokh Singh, claimed that he was taking the stock to Amritsar, but failed to produce supporting documents.
In the second incident, Zirakpur police seized 54 boxes of IMFL from a canter headed to Patiala. According to Zirakpur SHO inspector Omkar Singh Brar, on spotting a police team on the Patiala road, the canter driver, Pushpinder Singh Yadav, attempted to flee by reversing the vehicle, but was stopped.
A total of 18 cartons of Royal Challenge Premium Whiskey and 36 cartons of Royal Stag Premium Whiskey were found loaded in the canter.
Separate cases under Section 61-1-14 of the Excise Act and Section 78 of the Punjab Excise Second Amended Act 2017 have been registered against the two drivers.
