IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / 204 cartons of smuggled liquor seized in Mohali
HT Image
HT Image
others

204 cartons of smuggled liquor seized in Mohali

The whiskey bottles were meant for sale in Chandigarh only; were being transported to Amritsar and Patiala in two trucks.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:24 PM IST

Less than two weeks before the municipal elections in Punjab, the local police on Tuesday seized 204 cartons of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from two trucks in separate cases.

A total of 150 boxes of Royal General Whiskey, for sale in Chandigarh only, were recovered from a truck at a checkpost set up near the new bus stand in Mohali.

Phase 1 SHO sub-inspector Shivdeep Singh Brar said the truck driver, Santokh Singh, claimed that he was taking the stock to Amritsar, but failed to produce supporting documents.

In the second incident, Zirakpur police seized 54 boxes of IMFL from a canter headed to Patiala. According to Zirakpur SHO inspector Omkar Singh Brar, on spotting a police team on the Patiala road, the canter driver, Pushpinder Singh Yadav, attempted to flee by reversing the vehicle, but was stopped.

A total of 18 cartons of Royal Challenge Premium Whiskey and 36 cartons of Royal Stag Premium Whiskey were found loaded in the canter.

Separate cases under Section 61-1-14 of the Excise Act and Section 78 of the Punjab Excise Second Amended Act 2017 have been registered against the two drivers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

204 cartons of smuggled liquor seized in Mohali

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:24 PM IST
The whiskey bottles were meant for sale in Chandigarh only; were being transported to Amritsar and Patiala in two trucks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Two PAC jawans killed, two others injured in road accident in UP’s Bulandshahr

By S Raju
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:08 PM IST
The accident occurred when a truck collided with a dumper and the latter rolled into a roadside camp of PAC and police in Sikandrabad area
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uday Samant met the V-Cs after they had last week called for the immediate resumption of colleges and universities after a meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is also the chancellor of all the universities in the state. (HT File)
Uday Samant met the V-Cs after they had last week called for the immediate resumption of colleges and universities after a meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is also the chancellor of all the universities in the state. (HT File)
others

Plan reopening of colleges and universities: Maharashtra minister to V-Cs

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:21 AM IST
State higher and technical education minister also asked them to discuss the issues over the difficulties in resuming physical classes with all the teaching and non-teaching staff
READ FULL STORY
Close
Long queues of passengers seen outside ticket windows at Dadar station, as train services opened for all citizens on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT)
Long queues of passengers seen outside ticket windows at Dadar station, as train services opened for all citizens on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT)
others

Next 15 days crucial to understand Covid spread: Mumbai civic body as trains start for all

By Mehul R Thakkar
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Meanwhile, Mumbai’s Covid-19 tally rose to 309,303, with 328 new cases. Nine deaths took the toll to 11,361
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue operations underway at the collapse site. (Praful Gangurde/HT)
Rescue operations underway at the collapse site. (Praful Gangurde/HT)
others

33-year-old security guard killed, 7 hurt in godown collapse near Mumbai

By Sajana Nambiar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:01 AM IST
A 33-year-old security guard died, while seven workers were injured after a portion of a ground-plus-one storey godown collapsed at Harihar compound in Dapode village, located on Bhiwandi’s Mankoli Road, on Monday around 10am
READ FULL STORY
Close
CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja (second from left) and other members viewing the Union Budget presentation in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja (second from left) and other members viewing the Union Budget presentation in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
others

Nothing for us in budget, say Ludhiana’s industrialists

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Give Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget a thumbs down, saying they were expecting more relief in view of the losses they suffered in 2020 owing to Covid outbreak
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers get vaccinated at Thane as part of the state wide vaccination drive for Covid 19 at Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
Health workers get vaccinated at Thane as part of the state wide vaccination drive for Covid 19 at Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
others

Thane civic body to complete vaccination of health, frontline workers by February 15

By Megha Pol, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) plans to complete the vaccination of over 35,390 health workers and frontline workers till February 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kulwant Singh. (HT PHOTO)
Kulwant Singh. (HT PHOTO)
others

Former Mohali mayor has 248-crore assets, but no car

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:28 AM IST
Real-estate tycoon Kulwant Singh, who is heading the Azad group for the municipal corporation (MC) elections scheduled for February 14, has assets worth 248 crore in his name, but does not own a car
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

UP27, UP12: At Ghazipur, district transport codes are used as identity cards

By Shiv Sunny
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:03 AM IST
New Delhi: As protesters at Delhi’s Ghazipur border begin to settle down days after being given an eviction notice, they are identifying their camps and trucks by the road transport office (RTO) codes of their districts even as the farmers are ensuring that if any of them leave the site for their homes, they are replaced by another person so that the count doesn’t dip
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

AAP govt criticises ‘meagre’ allocation for Delhi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:01 AM IST
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi on Monday criticised the Union Budget for poor fiscal devolution as it claimed that Delhi got a “megre” 957 crore, adding that the Central government’s policies will only benefit “big companies” and cause inflation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Scotland Yard celebrates first-ever Sikh female police officer

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:28 PM IST
London Scotland Yard on Monday celebrated the 50th anniversary of Karpal Kaur Sandhu joining its ranks as the first South Asian and Sikh female police officer, paving the way for others to follow in her footsteps
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Agriculture sector gets little in Union budget: Experts

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:06 PM IST
Chandigarh The farmers’ community seems to have been ignored in the Union budget for financial year 2020-21 which was tabled in Parliament on Monday, feel experts
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study found feral dogs feed on species such as marmot, blue sheep and rodents, but their main diet is domestic livestock. (HT Photo)
The study found feral dogs feed on species such as marmot, blue sheep and rodents, but their main diet is domestic livestock. (HT Photo)
others

Feral dogs in HP’s high-altitude areas pose threat to wildlife, livestock

By Gaurav Bisht
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Himachal’s forest department survey finds the problem acute in Spiti; such dogs are reported to be leading to biodiversity loss and competing with large carnivores such as the snow leopard
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Monday Musings: Famers’ protests - a political hot potato always too hot to handle

By Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:28 PM IST
PUNE It was the monsoon of 2011 when the then chief minister Prithviraj Chavan had firmly taken over the state administration, nine months after he took charge of a post he was chosen for by surprise by the Congress high command in the light of the Adarsh case
READ FULL STORY
Close
AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani. (Photo: Twitter)
AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani. (Photo: Twitter)
others

Usmani’s Elgar Parishad speech being examined, assures Maharashtra government

By Faisal Malik
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Deshmukh was responding to the demand made by the BJP of action against Usmani for allegedly terming the Hindu community as “rotten”, during his address
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP