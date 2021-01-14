20K Covaxin doses dispatched to six cities including Pune

PUNE The state has been allotted 20,000 Covaxin doses produced by Bharat Biotech which will be used at six centres in Maharashtra including Pune. Each centre will get 2,000 doses, said officials.

According to state health officials, these doses of Covaxin will be given on the first day (January 16) in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Amravati and Satara. There will however be dedicated vaccination centres like one in Aundh in Pune where Covaxin shots will be given to healthcare staff.

“As per the information shared by the government of India, doses have been sent to District Hospital Pune, Government Medical College Solapur, Government Medical College Aurangabad, Government Medical College Nagpur, Grant Medical College and JJ Hospital Mumbai and District Hospital Amaravati,” said Dr Dilip Patil, state immunisation officer.

He further added that more details will be shared by the Centre tomorrow (Friday).

Serum Institute of India’s (SII’s) Covishield, along with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, were approved for restricted emergency use by the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) on January 3.

The vaccine dose to each health care worker has to be given in two rounds within 28 days.

According to Patil, the state has received 9.83 lakh doses in total out of which 9.63 lakh doses are of Covishield and 20,000 doses of Covaxin.

“Compared to 9.83 lakh doses, there are around 7.86 lakh healthcare staff from government, private and Armed Forces medical facilities registered for the inoculation though so far no one has come forward saying that he or she does not want to take the jab amid apprehensions by few about efficacy, “said Patil.

Due to short supply of vials to Maharashtra, state health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday complained about the fewer vials, saying that with the given stock, only 500,000 health workers will be inoculated, down from the earlier target of 800,000.

“The first people who will be given priority will be health care workers. And the consent for the same is compulsory from the healthcare professionals,” added Patil.

The Centre has already made it clear that registered healthcare workers will not have any choice between two vaccines.

“To take the vaccine is optional but beneficiaries will have no option to choose between two vaccines. Whichever vaccine is available at the centre, will be administered,” said Patil.

He added that the vaccination is planned at 285 places in the state on the first day and by Friday, the far off locations will also get their consignments of Covishield vaccine.

The state health department has also established a mechanism to deal with the situation if there is any adverse reaction during vaccination. As part of the post-vaccination mechanism, the health department has kept oxygen cylinders and medical staff ready at every centre.

He added that if there is any adverse event there are set mechanism to deal with such a situation. “We have kept ready oxygen cylinders and medical staff to tackle any adverse effect,” he said.

First phase of vaccination

There will be three rooms reserved for vaccination. The first room is for checking identity proofs and completing other formalities, the second room is secured for vaccination and the third room is for rest and to check if there’s any adverse reaction.

The vaccination drive will be carried between 9 am to 6 pm, according to civic officials.

Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister may remain present at Kamala Nehru hospital or BJ Medical hospital. However, it has not been confirmed yet.

After the state government’s green signal to conduct vaccination, PMC has finalised eight hospitals for vaccination. Now, the corporation has started preparation to put up posters and other necessary notices at all these centres.

PMC kick-starts recruitment drive for medical college

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started the process to appoint medical staff for the long-pending Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College.

After completing formation trust, the municipal corporation has published advertisements for teaching posts which includes dean, medical superintendent, professors, associate professors, tutors, senior resident and junior resident. All recruitment will be on a temporary basis.

According to PMC health officials, central norms had been followed to set up the college.

Hired doctors will be paid on par their counterparts in civic hospitals. It will be in accordance with Sixth Pay Commission recommendations.

A total of 120 teachers and 144 non-teaching staffers will be hired for the college.

The applicants will have to file an online application from January 16 to 21 between 11 am and 5 pm.

