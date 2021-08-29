Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 20-member entourage leaves for south India for ‘Sadbhawna Yatra’
others

20-member entourage leaves for south India for ‘Sadbhawna Yatra’

A 20-member entourage of pilgrims from Darbhanga left for ‘Sadbhawna Yatra’ to south India on Sunday to commemorate the nationwide ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ to celebrate the country’s 75th year of Independence
By Bishnu K Jha, Darbhanga
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 09:56 PM IST
Darbhanga Mayor Baijyanti Devi Khedia and other officials concerned presented tricolour to the team members, while giving them a warm send-off on the occasion. (HT PHOTO)

A 20-member entourage of pilgrims from Darbhanga left for ‘Sadbhawna Yatra’ to south India on Sunday to commemorate the nationwide ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ to celebrate the country’s 75th year of Independence.

“For the first time since the launch of flight operation under UDAN scheme at Darbhanga airport, an entourage of pilgrims took the benefits of civil aviation facility introduced to bring small towns on the air map of country,” said convenor of Sadbhawna Yatra Samiti, Darbhanga, Manikant Jha.

UDAN, which stands for ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik’, a Central government scheme launched in 2016, aimed at making air travel affordable.

Darbhanga Mayor Baijyanti Devi Khedia and other officials concerned presented tricolour to the team members, while giving them a warm send-off on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, the Mayor said such activities promote tourism and facilitate cultural exchange between people living in different parts of country.

Earlier in July this year, nearly 68,000 passengers travelled from Darbhanga airport, while notching a fifth place in terms of passenger footfall among the 69 airports under domestic airport category, according to a source familiar with data released by Airport Authority of India.

RELATED STORIES

Darbhanga airport is connected to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmadabad, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata by airlines operators SpiceJet and IndiGo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

North Bihar rivers in full spate; 1,800 evacuated in Gopalganj

{First rally | Post-alliance} SAD-BSP step up poll drive, woo Doaba’s Dalit votebank

Katraj-Kondhwa road widening will not be completed by September

‘Dead’ doctor posted to Bihar’s DMCH
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP