20th session of Unesco’s Intergovernmental Committee on cultural heritage kicks off

New Delhi: Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday set the tone for a week of deliberations on the 20th session of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (Unesco’s) Intergovernmental Committee for the ‘Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage’ at the Red Fort from December 8 to 13. Jaishankar said the meeting was taking place in a country whose cultural practices had shaped knowledge systems over centuries (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Addressing delegates at the inaugural ceremony, Jaishankar said the meeting was taking place in a country whose cultural practices had shaped knowledge systems over centuries. He noted that India, as a founding member of Unesco, had pushed for cooperation in education, science and culture as the basis for international understanding.

He described intangible heritage as a participatory cultural domain “owned by all and guarded by many,” and said global challenges often emerged when attempts were made to sideline the world’s plural character.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was not present at the event, said through Union culture secretary Vivek Aggarwal: “Intangible heritage matters because it carries the moral and emotional memory of societies. It shapes identity, fosters harmony, strengthens a sense of belonging and transmits traditional knowledge that may not be found in books. It binds communities across generations and offers a sense of continuity in a rapidly changing world. It is this heritage that reminds us of who we are and what values we must carry into the future.”

“Modernisation, urbanisation, conflict and cultural disruptions can cause precious traditions to fade silently. To save intangible heritage is to save the world’s cultural diversity.” he added.

Addressing delegates at the event, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta said that Delhi is the most appropriate and symbolic venue to host this global event.

She said: “Delhi is not just a city, but a living civilisation. From Indraprastha, described in the Mahabharata, to the democratic capital of modern India, Delhi has witnessed 3,000 years of continuous cultural journey. Delhi is adorned with unique cultural traditions, from the colorful streets of Old Delhi to magnificent forts and stepwells, from classical ragas and folk tunes to diverse cuisines,” Gupta said, inviting delegates to go beyond the conference venue and experience the cultural soul of Delhi.

Meanwhile, Union minister for culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said that Red Fort was seen as a venue connected to “shifts” in India’s social and cultural landscape.

Singh said India saw the meeting as “a gateway to a dialogue for civilisations” and stressed that intangible heritage functioned as a living system carried through performances, rituals, craft skills and oral traditions.

Shekhawat said safeguarding efforts needed to centre communities, who he described as the primary custodians of practice. He also outlined the role of young people in ensuring transmission. He said cultural forms would endure only if the next generation saw value in them culturally and economically.

India’s permanent delegate to Unesco, Vishal V Sharma, who will chair the session, said the committee would review nominations from several countries, take stock of safeguarding plans and assess the status of existing elements on Unesco’s lists. He said communities remained central to the survival of intangible heritage and that the session’s discussions would reflect that principle.

The inaugural ceremony included performances of bhangra from Punjab, bihu from Assam and tribal dance forms at the entrance to the venue.

Unesco has said the committee will review safeguarding measures, examine new nominations, consider international assistance requests and facilitate cooperation among countries on shared cultural practices. The Red Fort, a Unesco World Heritage Site, is closed to the public from December 5 to 14 for the event.