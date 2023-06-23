Court awards 20-yr prison term to man for kidnapping, raping minor

LUCKNOW The special Pocso court on Friday awarded a 20-year prison term to Wasim ‘Chotu’ for kidnapping and raping a minor girl. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the accused.

Neeraj Kumar Upadhyay, additional district and sessions judge, who is special judge Pocso Act, gave the verdict. The accused had kidnapped the girl from a Bihar-bound train that left Anand Vihar railway station, New Delhi, on November 26, 2019. The girl was travelling with her father.

When the train reached Lucknow railway station late in the night on November 26, Wasim kidnapped the victim after she got down from the train. He was also travelling in the same coach as the girl. Her father was sleeping when the daughter got down from the train.

When the train reached Varanasi railway station, victim’s father came to know that his daughter was missing. According to the government advocate, the victim’s father returned to Lucknow railway station the next day and lodged an FIR with the GRP. With the help of CCTV cameras installed at the railway station cops traced the victim and the accused.

