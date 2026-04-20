...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

21 held for 'involvement' in violence during protest march in Manipur

21 held for 'involvement' in violence during protest march in Manipur

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 09:39 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Imphal, At least 21 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in violence during a rally in Manipur's Imphal West district two days ago, police said on Monday.

21 held for 'involvement' in violence during protest march in Manipur

During the violence on April 18, vehicles of security personnel were pelted with stones, petrol bombs hurled, leaving three personnel injured, a senior officer said.

"Twenty-one people have been arrested in connection with the mob violence," he said.

The torch rally was organised in protest against a recent bomb attack in which two children were killed.

"On Saturday, a torch rally was taken out along Imphal Jiribam road, organised by various CSOs from Patsoi to Sagolband, during which the mob became violent and resorted to stone pelting, hurling petrol bombs, use of catapults, and boulders on police personnel, resulting in multiple injuries," the police said in a statement.

During the incident, the vehicles of security forces were vandalised, and three personnel of the 232 Battalion CRPF sustained grievous injuries, it said.

The security forces used tear gas shells to disperse the agitators at several places in these districts, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
rally imphal violence manipur
Home / Cities / Other Cities / 21 held for 'involvement' in violence during protest march in Manipur
Home / Cities / Other Cities / 21 held for 'involvement' in violence during protest march in Manipur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.